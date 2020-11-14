The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 77.9% during the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,895,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,683,000 after buying an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,599,000 after purchasing an additional 616,332 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 583.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 424,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 362,201 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,787,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,453,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In other news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $2,551,831.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

