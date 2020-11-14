The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Position Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 440,720 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.27% of The ODP worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The ODP by 493.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,887 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 70.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 1,927,590 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the second quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in The ODP by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,292,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,200 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in The ODP by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,618,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get The ODP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODP. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.