The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,147 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 187.2% in the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,812,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

