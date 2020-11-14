The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Trimmed by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

