The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $760.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TTD. Truist raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens lowered shares of The Trade Desk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.89.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $734.77 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.28, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $608.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.01.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $2,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,976 shares of company stock worth $9,272,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $986,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.