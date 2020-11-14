The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.16, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

