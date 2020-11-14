Thomas Emmet Oneill III Sells 7,800 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

THS stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,774,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,940,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,366,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,990,000 after buying an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after buying an additional 434,356 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 802,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after acquiring an additional 278,136 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

