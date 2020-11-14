Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,573.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,495.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

