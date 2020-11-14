Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 109.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

TIF opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $103.89 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

