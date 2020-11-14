Todd A. Slater Sells 13,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OLN stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Olin by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after purchasing an additional 950,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Olin by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

