Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,380 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 1,207 call options.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 34.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 40.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPH opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

SPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

