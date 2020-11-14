Traders Purchase High Volume of Exelon Call Options (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 19,630 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,443 call options.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 920,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelon by 90.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,677,173 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $274,536,000 after acquiring an additional 198,038 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 87.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,390 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 405,552 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

NYSE:EXC opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

