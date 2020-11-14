Transphorm, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transphorm in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06).

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TGAN opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

