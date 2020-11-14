Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Livongo Health by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88. Livongo Health, Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $151.05.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $7.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Philip D. Green sold 30,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $3,689,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,900,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,432.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,865 shares of company stock worth $86,180,389 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

