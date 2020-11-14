Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,810 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,732,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Raymond James by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co grew its position in Raymond James by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 72,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

RJF stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

