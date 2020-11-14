Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 300 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 1.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Generac by 165.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,152 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Generac by 48.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,400,000 after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Generac by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $215.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.88 and its 200-day moving average is $156.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $234.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,776,054. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.62.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.