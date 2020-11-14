Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth approximately $865,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $2,418,896.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,202.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,381 shares of company stock worth $13,061,011 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $124.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $140.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

