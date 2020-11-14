Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

BIO opened at $602.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $648.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

