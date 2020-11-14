Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $5,808,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $1,192,479,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,517 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $131,441,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $90,557,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

BKR stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.