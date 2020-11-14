Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 69.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,213,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,882 shares of company stock worth $84,518,323 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.54.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $246.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 0.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

