Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altice USA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 170.29 and a beta of 0.94. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,906,355 shares of company stock valued at $109,943,443. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

