Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZNGA. AJO LP raised its stake in Zynga by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after buying an additional 6,847,363 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Zynga by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,147,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after buying an additional 2,668,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,904,000 after buying an additional 1,878,141 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $12,879,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $11,401,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 10,977 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $102,964.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $872,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $488,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,401 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Several analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

