Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.33 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 60.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 127,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,876 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 215,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total value of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.75.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $275.07 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

