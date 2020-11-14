Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,367,000 after purchasing an additional 74,370 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,946,000 after buying an additional 279,304 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,697,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,428,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 644,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,511,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $166.55 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,926.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

