Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 180.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 333.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.31. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

