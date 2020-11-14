Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.62 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 2.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. 140166 raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

