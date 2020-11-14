Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $5,650,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Avantor by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 92,718 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $16,948,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

AVTR opened at $26.74 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,422,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,149,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,645,076. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

