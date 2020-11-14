Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aramark by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Aramark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

ARMK opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99, a PEG ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.79. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

