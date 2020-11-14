Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.51 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Avalara by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Avalara by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $151.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $175.67. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVLR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $114,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,012 shares of company stock valued at $23,654,127. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

