Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,340 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Watsco by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Watsco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $231.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.90 and a 200-day moving average of $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

