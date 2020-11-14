Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 4,140 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 152.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 542,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 673,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,801.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,484. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $34.64 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.