Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 850 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 9,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $210,019.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,612.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,580 shares of company stock worth $804,696. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

