Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 271.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 137,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,037,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 3.3% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 89,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 22.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 972,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 176,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

