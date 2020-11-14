Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 91.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after buying an additional 1,428,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 121.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after buying an additional 833,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after buying an additional 737,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,074,000 after buying an additional 548,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 0.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $57,157.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,565,774 shares of company stock valued at $765,445,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

