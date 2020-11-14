Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,320 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

NYSE CDAY opened at $95.86 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,198.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $520,948,106.46. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $356,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,428.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

