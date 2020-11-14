Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,390 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 573,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 269,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 264,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

