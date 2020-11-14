Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,280 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tobam bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 91.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $594,335. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH stock opened at $219.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

