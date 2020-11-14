Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 250 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $86,238,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,306,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 111.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 258,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after acquiring an additional 136,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,642,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE opened at $232.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.82 and its 200 day moving average is $206.79.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

