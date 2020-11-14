Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 510 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

LKQ opened at $36.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.