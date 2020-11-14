Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 950 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,782,000 after acquiring an additional 451,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,139,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 911,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

