Trimble Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trimble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

TRMB opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,010. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

