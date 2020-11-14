Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) versus Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Financial Review

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Trio-Tech International and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 2.80% 4.29% 2.93% Lam Research 23.60% 55.82% 20.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trio-Tech International and Lam Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International $34.47 million 0.41 $970,000.00 N/A N/A Lam Research $10.04 billion 6.11 $2.25 billion $15.95 26.73

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lam Research has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trio-Tech International and Lam Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A Lam Research 0 2 24 0 2.92

Lam Research has a consensus target price of $381.73, suggesting a potential downside of 10.46%. Given Lam Research’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lam Research is more favorable than Trio-Tech International.

Summary

Lam Research beats Trio-Tech International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (HDP-CVD) products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products that provide multiple dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP to address a range of wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. Lam Research Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

