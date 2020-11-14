TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the travel company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor third-quarter results reflected improved execution and cost-reduction efforts. However, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remained a matter of concern. Also, weaker-than-expected revenues from the Hotels, Media & Platform segment were concerns. We note that this particular segment accounts for majority of the total revenues but ongoing challenges in it are hurting the top-line growth. Nevertheless, the company’s focus on new initiatives and improving Experiences & Dining segment remain positives. Further, its expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space and improved cost-control methods are tailwinds. However, ongoing challenges faced by the segment remain a concern. Weakness in TripAdvisor’s Other segment is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRIP. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of TripAdvisor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.95.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 159,541 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 122.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,165 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 64,223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,878 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 532.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 213,104 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 179,390 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

