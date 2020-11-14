Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 20.9%

Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) (CVE:TIG)’s stock price was up 20.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 294,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 184,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.21.

About Triumph Gold Corp. (TIG.V) (CVE:TIG)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It owns a 100% interests in the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Andalusite Peak property located in British Columbia, Canada.

