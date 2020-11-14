TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Truist

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price target lowered by Truist from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRUE. JMP Securities raised shares of TrueCar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.86.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. TrueCar’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,679,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 882,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter worth about $1,330,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 344,716 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 261.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 371,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 268,885 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.