Truist Increases Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $160.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EEFT. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.