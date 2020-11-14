Truist Increases GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $115.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

GDS stock opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in GDS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in GDS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

