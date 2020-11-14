Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,434,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000.

In related news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.