Truist Securiti Comments on Roku, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.36). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $228.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $255.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.06.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,817 shares of company stock valued at $51,568,653 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

