Truist Trims Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price to $138.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.11.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,681 shares of company stock valued at $74,438,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

